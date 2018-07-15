× 2 sought for robbing Grand Rapids pedestrian

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two men are being sought after a pedestrian was robbed near downtown on Sunday morning.

At 6:10 a.m. Sunday, the Grand Rapids Police Department responded to a report of a robbery near the intersection of Buchanan Avenue SW and Burton Street SW. The investigation revealed that a pedestrian was approached by two men in their 20s who demanded money and other valuables from him.

Police say no weapon was seen but the use of force was implied.

The suspects fled on Burton Street near Division Avenue with money and a cell phone.

The two are described as black men in their 20s, one wearing a white shirt with green pants and the other wearing a black shirt with shorts.

A canine track of the suspects proved unsuccessful.

The incident remains under investigation by Grand Rapids Police.