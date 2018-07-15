2 sought for robbing Grand Rapids pedestrian

Posted 4:05 PM, July 15, 2018, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two men are being sought after a pedestrian was robbed near downtown on Sunday morning.

At 6:10 a.m. Sunday, the Grand Rapids Police Department responded to a report of a robbery near the intersection of Buchanan Avenue SW and Burton Street SW. The investigation revealed that a pedestrian was approached by two men in their 20s who demanded money and other valuables from him.

Police say no weapon was seen but the use of force was implied.

The suspects fled on Burton Street near Division Avenue with money and a cell phone.

The two are described as black men in their 20s, one wearing a white shirt with green pants and the other wearing a black shirt with shorts.

A canine track of the suspects proved unsuccessful.

The incident remains under investigation by Grand Rapids Police.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment