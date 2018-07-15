3 police shot, gunman killed in Kansas City standoff

Posted 3:44 PM, July 15, 2018, by

The Sky-Vu Motel in Kansas City, Mo. (FOX News Photo)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (FOX NEWS) — At least three police officers were shot in Kansas City and the suspect was killed after a standoff with police, officials said Sunday afternoon.

One of the three wounded officers was hit after police started to exchange gunfire with the unnamed suspect, The Kansas City Star reported.

Police told The Star that two undercover officers were working on an investigation at the Sky-Vu Motel, when they were shot around 12:15 p.m., and the suspect drove away from the scene, before ultimately entering the home.

Fox 4 reported the suspect was found dead in the home.

The Star reported the suspect was wanted in the shooting of a UMKC student during a robbery.

Reports suggested all three wounded officers would survive.

Officers with rifles blocked off the area around where the shooting unfolded.

The Star reported that worshippers at the United Believers Community Church were urged to leave the area as soon as possible.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

