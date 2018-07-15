Armed men kick down door, rob woman and her kids at gunpoint

Posted 4:52 AM, July 15, 2018, by , Updated at 11:25AM, July 15, 2018

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A women says two men, armed with handguns, kicked down her door and ran off with a lot of her personal things.

At roughly 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 14th, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for an armed robbery at Seville Apartments on Richmond Court.

Deputies say the men got away and were headed south toward W. KL Avenue.

Both men are described as black, roughly 6-feet tall, thin, and wearing jeans. One of the men wore a black sweatshirt with “LW” printed on it in white, while the other had a dark sweatshirt with grey sleeves, and some sort of purple material covering his face.

A K9 tracking unit failed to locate the suspects.

Call police if you have any information.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments