Armed men kick down door, rob woman and her kids at gunpoint

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A women says two men, armed with handguns, kicked down her door and ran off with a lot of her personal things.

At roughly 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 14th, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for an armed robbery at Seville Apartments on Richmond Court.

Deputies say the men got away and were headed south toward W. KL Avenue.

Both men are described as black, roughly 6-feet tall, thin, and wearing jeans. One of the men wore a black sweatshirt with “LW” printed on it in white, while the other had a dark sweatshirt with grey sleeves, and some sort of purple material covering his face.

A K9 tracking unit failed to locate the suspects.

Call police if you have any information.