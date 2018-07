× Dive crews recover body from an Allegan County lake

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich — Crews reportedly recovered the body of a person who went missing in an Allegan County lake over the weekend.

Dispatchers say the call came in around 4 p.m. on Dumont Lake in Allegan Sunday afternoon. Officials confirmed the discovery shortly before 9 o’clock.

No other details were provided.

We’re working to learn more on this story and will have more information as soon as we get it.