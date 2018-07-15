× Dave Walters resigns as vice-mayor in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Dave Walters resigned as the vice-mayor of Battle Creek.

Mayor Mark Behnke confirms Walters’ departure to FOX 17 and said further plans concerning his replacement will be announced on Tuesday.

Walters was first elected to the position in 2010.

Below is the resignation letter Walters sent to the mayor.

Good morning Mayor,

Per our conversation, please accept this as my resignation from the Battle Creek City Commission effective Sunday, July 15th, 2018.

I am doing so based on private reasons as well as professional matters, which could impact my ability to serve and perform my duties at a 100%+ level. I love my hometown, and want to thank everyone that has supported me in one way or another during my journey on the City Commision. Especially my family, who sacrificed special time while I performed the duties of the office I held.

I hope the voters of the city and Ward 5 understand this was not an easy decision, and I am thankful for your support, and sorry if this appears that I am letting you down.

I wish the Commissioners the best of luck going forward and please understand that I truly Believe in Battle Creek.

Thank you,

Dave Walters