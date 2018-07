× Firefighter burned battling Battle Creek house fire

BATTLE CREEK, Mich.– Police tell us that crews responded to a house fire Sunday morning.

This happening around 5 a.m. on James Street.

When crews arrived they saw fire coming out of the attic window on the rear side of the house.

We’re told that while extinguishing the bulk of the fire and checking the extension to release smoke, one firefighter burned his arm.

Luckily none of the residents were injured, and made it out before crews arrived.