France beats Croatia 4-2 to win 2018 World Cup title
MOSCOW, Russia (CNN) — France dominated Croatia 4-2 to claim the 2018 World Cup title Sunday on FOX 17.
It marked France’s first World Cup championship since the 1998 edition on home soil. The French came into the contest as the firm favorites.
Croatia dispatched England in its semifinal to advance to the finale.
Antoine Griezmann now a front-runner in the World Cup Golden Ball conversation; the defensive output he implemented throughout the knock-out stages in particular was absolutely mind-blowing. An absolute hero.
France 4-2 Croatia
Mario Mandzukic OG 18′, Ivan Perisic 27′, Antoine Griezmann penalty 37′, Paul Pogba 58′, Kylian Mbappe 64′, Mario Mandzukic 69′
Lineups: FRA – Lloris, Pavard, Varane, Umtiti, Hernandez, Pogba, Kante, Matuidi, Mbappe, Griezmann, Giroud. CRO – Subasic, Vrsaljko, Lovren, Vida, Strinic, Brozovic, Rakitic, Modric, Rebic, Perisic, Mandzukic.
France vs. Croatia – July 15, 2018
Betting: England 8/1 to win Euro 2020 after World Cup defeat to Croatia
France vs. Croatia – July 15, 2018
France seal second World Cup triumph with 4-2 win over brave Croatia
Champions.
France vs. Croatia – July 15, 2018
Celebrate with Griezmann, Give Out the L
Didier Deschamps becomes only the 3rd person to win the World Cup as Player and Manager/Coach….Mario Zagalo won 1958 & 1962 and in 1970 as Coach. Franz Beckenbauer as Player in 74 & Coach in 90…now Deschamps in 98 & 2018 #Legends
Six goals, VAR controversy, an own goal, a keeper getting caught out for a goal, a couple of delicious finishes. I’m thoroughly satisfied by that #WorldCupFinal (and the tournament as a whole)
Might want to have a look who’s in goal for Monaco in 2022. That’s the fourth #WorldCup in a row that the losing team’s goalkeeper has played for them.
FT: #FRA 4-2 #CRO. Hardly the convincing, measured performance expected from France but they won’t care. Once again, they produce the moments to win games. Kante oddly terrible but it didn’t matter. Griezmann worked so, so hard! #WorldCup
Full time
France 4-2 Croatia
FRANCE WIN THE 2018 FIFA WORLD CUP
90+2′
Vrsaljko now scythes down Griezmann and it’s a booking for the right-back.
90′
Into stoppage time we go. Vrsaljko fouls Tolisso and it winds down more seconds Croatia don’t have.
Five minutes added on.
-
France vs. Croatia – July 15, 2018
World Cup 2018: Howler from France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris gives Croatia lifeline
-
France vs. Croatia – July 15, 2018
World Cup 2018: Kylian Mbappe stretches France lead to 4-1 over Croatia
87′
Croatia running out of ideas now. Passing around nicely but not getting anywhere and not threatening Lloris. Rakitic strikes from range but it’s over the bar.
Pele and Kylian Mbappe are the only teenagers who have scored in a #WorldCupFinal
-
Varane, Umtiti, Hernández and Griezmann all had very good to great World Cups. Deserve to be on the winning side (although Modric & Rakitic did too…)
-
84′
Pjaca drives toward the box and plays through for Vrsaljko, but his right-back has moved out the way. France inching toward the trophy.
81′
Into the last 10 minutes, Croatia needing two goals. Modric dictating proceedings but can’t quite find the gap.
FRA sub: Giroud off, Fekir on CRO sub: Strinic off, Pjaca on
2 – Kylian Mbappé is only the 2nd Ligue 1 player to score in a World Cup final after Jorge Burruchaga with Argentina in 1986 (Nantes). Wonder. #FRACRO #WorldCupFinal
-
-
-
78′
Rakitic strikes from the edge of the box and it’s wide off Nzonzi – ref gives a goal kick. Frustration for Croatia.
74′
Just over 15 minutes left for Croatia to mount an improbable comeback. Croatia can’t afford another slip-up at the back, though.
FRA sub: Tolisso for Matuidi
Gracenote Live@GracenoteLive
Mario Mandžukic becomes the 1st player to score a goal and an own goal in a #WorldCupFinal and the 3rd player in total at the WC (Sergei Ignashevich for Russia in 2018 and Ernie Brandts for Netherlands in 1978) #FRACRO #WorldCupFinal2018
-
-
-
-
Lloris…What?!
Out of nothing, Croatia given a lifeline! A backpass to Lloris is routine, Mandzukic closes him down and Lloris inexplicably tries to dribble past the striker…who gets a toe on the ball and diverts it in!
CRO sub: Rebic off, Kramaric on
68′ – GOAL!
France 4-2 Croatia Mario Mandzukic 69′
-
-
-
France Running Riot!
Great run from Hernandez down the left, it’s worked infield to Mbappe and he takes a touch before drilling it hard and low from 25 yards – and finding the bottom corner past a wrong-footed Subasic. 4-1 to France!
64′ – GOAL!
France 4-1 Croatia Kylian Mbappe
