France beats Croatia 4-2 to win 2018 World Cup title

Posted 1:04 PM, July 15, 2018, by , Updated at 01:50PM, July 15, 2018

The FIFA World Cup 2018 flag in front of the Kremlin in Moscow. MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP/Getty Images)

MOSCOW, Russia (CNN) — France dominated Croatia 4-2 to claim the 2018 World Cup title Sunday on FOX 17.

It marked France’s first World Cup championship since the 1998 edition on home soil. The French came into the contest as the firm favorites.

Croatia dispatched England in its semifinal to advance to the finale.

  1. less than a minute ago

    Get French Football News@GFFN

    Antoine Griezmann now a front-runner in the World Cup Golden Ball conversation; the defensive output he implemented throughout the knock-out stages in particular was absolutely mind-blowing. An absolute hero.

  2. 31 minutes ago

    France 4-2 Croatia

    Mario Mandzukic OG 18′, Ivan Perisic 27′, Antoine Griezmann penalty 37′, Paul Pogba 58′, Kylian Mbappe 64′, Mario Mandzukic 69′

    Lineups: FRA – Lloris, Pavard, Varane, Umtiti, Hernandez, Pogba, Kante, Matuidi, Mbappe, Griezmann, Giroud. CRO – Subasic, Vrsaljko, Lovren, Vida, Strinic, Brozovic, Rakitic, Modric, Rebic, Perisic, Mandzukic.

  3. 2 minutes ago

    France vs. Croatia – July 15, 2018

    Betting: England 8/1 to win Euro 2020 after World Cup defeat to Croatia

    via Goal

  4. 2 minutes ago

    France vs. Croatia – July 15, 2018

    France seal second World Cup triumph with 4-2 win over brave Croatia

    via the Guardian

  6. 4 minutes ago

    B/R Football

    @brfootball

    Champions.

  7. less than a minute ago

    Jane Ann Alam@baller071415

  8. less than a minute ago

    |-|@®!$@Haris_Rajaa

    You have to go through the heartache to truly appreciate the good times 🙌🏽
    It was surely meant to be ours. The one we’ve almost had in 2006; we’ve suffered we’ve lost but we’ve never given up 🙌🏽

    WE ARE THE CHAMPIONS 🏆 💪🏽 🥇🇫🇷❤️

  9. 1 minute ago

    Emma Watson 🇫🇷@hermieone

    @equipedefrance @FrenchTeam
    🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷

  11. 11:44 am

    France vs. Croatia – July 15, 2018

    Celebrate with Griezmann, Give Out the L 🛒

    via B/R Shop

  12. 5 minutes ago

    Emeka Enyadike@EmekaEnyadike

    Didier Deschamps becomes only the 3rd person to win the World Cup as Player and Manager/Coach….Mario Zagalo won 1958 & 1962 and in 1970 as Coach. Franz Beckenbauer as Player in 74 & Coach in 90…now Deschamps in 98 & 2018

  13. 5 minutes ago

    Neil Sherwin@neilsherwin

    Six goals, VAR controversy, an own goal, a keeper getting caught out for a goal, a couple of delicious finishes. I’m thoroughly satisfied by that (and the tournament as a whole)👌🏻

  14. 1 minute ago

    Naim Khalid@KNaim22

    🏆

  16. 1 minute ago

    Cio7Mwenya⚽🏆🇫🇷🇿🇲@cio7_mwenya

    Euro 2016 was not a set back but a stepping stone World Champions 2018 @FrenchTeam

  17. 1 minute ago

    Publicis Groupe

    @PublicisGroupe

    Publicis is proud to be bleu! A huge congratulations to the @FrenchTeam @equipedefrance on winning France’s 2nd championship. @FIFAWorldCup

  18. 6 minutes ago

    Stuart James Quigley@sqstudios

    Might want to have a look who’s in goal for Monaco in 2022. That’s the fourth in a row that the losing team’s goalkeeper has played for them.

  19. 6 minutes ago

    Karl Matchett

    @karlmatchett

    Congrats to , World Cup winners.

    They don’t care for your annoyance that they’re better than they’ve shown. They don’t care that another team played more thrilling football and went out early.

    This is theirs 🏆

  21. 7 minutes ago

    Reaction

    World champions, glory for France! Croatia left to suffer as runners-up.

    Sam Tighe

    @stighefootball

    FT: 4-2 . Hardly the convincing, measured performance expected from France but they won’t care. Once again, they produce the moments to win games. Kante oddly terrible but it didn’t matter. Griezmann worked so, so hard!

  22. 1 minute ago

    Christian Legeur@christianlegeur

    Croatia has been splendid in the World Cup. Therefore, congratulate and congratulate this beautiful country and all its members. And also congratulate our neighbors, for being the new champions. Congratulations France!

  23. 1 minute ago

    Anferne♔@NoShameAnferne

    France just won the World Cup!!! So happy for France!!! La France est le champion du monde ⁠ ⁠ ⁠ ⁠ ⁠ ⁠

  24. 1 minute ago

    Dominique #allezlesbleus go go france ⚽️🇫🇷⚽️@DorisMalagasy

    Omg je me revois il y a 20 ans !! Bravo les bleus !! 20 years ago i was here!! Crazy!!!!! @equipedefrance

  26. 7 minutes ago

    Full time

    France 4-2 Croatia

    FRANCE WIN THE 2018 FIFA WORLD CUP

  27. 11 minutes ago

    90+2′

    Vrsaljko now scythes down Griezmann and it’s a booking for the right-back.

  28. 12 minutes ago

    90′

    Into stoppage time we go. Vrsaljko fouls Tolisso and it winds down more seconds Croatia don’t have.

    Five minutes added on.

  29. 1 minute ago

    Eamonn Clarke@efclarke

    hold your heads up. Brilliant tournament and sorry you did not win this last match @HNS_CFF

  31. 1 minute ago

    Lea Markovic@MarkovicLea

    The strength and resilience our boys fought with is something we should all be proud of and learn from- I for one, have never been prouder to be Croatian! ❤️🇭🇷❤️🇭🇷

  32. 1 minute ago

    evenstar7479@evenstar7479

    ALLEZ LES BLUES!!!! MY BABIES ARE WORLD CHAMPIONS!!!! 🇫🇷 @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium https://www.instagram.com/p/BlQog1SBOZk/?utm_source=ig_twitter_share&igshid=q102y09bauez 

     · Atlanta, GA
  33. 13 minutes ago

    France vs. Croatia – July 15, 2018

    World Cup 2018: Howler from France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris gives Croatia lifeline

    via BBC Sport

  34. 13 minutes ago

    France vs. Croatia – July 15, 2018

    World Cup 2018: Kylian Mbappe stretches France lead to 4-1 over Croatia

    via BBC Sport

  36. 14 minutes ago

    87′

    Croatia running out of ideas now. Passing around nicely but not getting anywhere and not threatening Lloris. Rakitic strikes from range but it’s over the bar.

    ESPN UK

    @ESPNUK

    Pele and Kylian Mbappe are the only teenagers who have scored in a 🔥

  37. 1 minute ago

    SissaIsFrenchToday@WWEDivaPerfect

    TWO STARS!!! 🌟🌟 💕

    Equipe de France

    @equipedefrance

    ⭐️⭐️ #FiersdetreBleus

  38. 1 minute ago

    The Spanish Football Podcast@tsf_podcast

    Varane, Umtiti, Hernández and Griezmann all had very good to great World Cups. Deserve to be on the winning side (although Modric & Rakitic did too…)

     · Madrid, Spain
  39. 17 minutes ago

    84′

    Pjaca drives toward the box and plays through for Vrsaljko, but his right-back has moved out the way. France inching toward the trophy.

    Soccer AM

    @SoccerAM

    Caption this! ✍️

    What is Lloris thinking in this exact moment?! 😬

    Twitter Ads info and privacy

  41. 22 minutes ago

    81′

    Into the last 10 minutes, Croatia needing two goals. Modric dictating proceedings but can’t quite find the gap.

    FRA sub: Giroud off, Fekir on CRO sub: Strinic off, Pjaca on

    OptaJean

    @OptaJean

    2 – Kylian Mbappé 🇫🇷 is only the 2nd Ligue 1 player to score in a World Cup final after Jorge Burruchaga with Argentina in 1986 (Nantes). Wonder.

  42. 1 minute ago

    Dianne Gallagher

    @DianneG

    France, World Champs.

  43. 1 minute ago

    Natalija Kutleša@Sladoled13

    So proud of Croatia no matter the outcome!!!

  44. 25 minutes ago

    78′

    Rakitic strikes from the edge of the box and it’s wide off Nzonzi – ref gives a goal kick. Frustration for Croatia.

    B/R Football

    @brfootball

    Legend in the making 🇫🇷

  46. 29 minutes ago

    74′

    Just over 15 minutes left for Croatia to mount an improbable comeback. Croatia can’t afford another slip-up at the back, though.

    FRA sub: Tolisso for Matuidi

  47. 1 minute ago

    Hajde Hrvatska! 🇭🇷@raguna_beach

    I’ll never eat a baguette again. Freedom fries for life.

  48. 1 minute ago

    Mike LeBlanc@leblancers

    equipedefrance with get_repost
    ・・・
    ON EST CHAMPIONS DU MONDE !!! 🇫🇷🏆🇫🇷🏆🇫🇷🏆

    WE ARE THE 2018 WORLD CUP WINNER 🇫🇷🏆🇫🇷🏆🇫🇷🏆 https://www.instagram.com/p/BlQoheVny7D/?utm_source=ig_twitter_share&igshid=13iqsxi9kmk5n 

  49. 29 minutes ago

    Croatia Keeper Is Having a Bad Day

    David Gardner

    @byDavidGardner

    Danijel Subasic on that second shot

    Twitter Ads info and privacy

  51. 14 minutes ago

    Don’t Care, Won the Trophy 😎

    OptaJoe

    @OptaJoe

    546 – Olivier Giroud didn’t attempt a single shot on target in 546 minutes at this World Cup for France. Nonplussed.

  52. 1 minute ago

    Muhammad Adam@adamuhammadreal

    Congratulations @equipedefrance @Dembouz @samumtiti @paulpogba @AntoGriezmann @KMbappe 🎉

    “We Are The Champions”

    Twitter Ads info and privacy

  53. 1 minute ago

    P. Pogba 🇫🇷 #PildunRPW@50dope

    SO PROOOUUUDDD 👍💙 @closcer @iamkylian @50dope @hazerdeden_10 @punkters

    matthew@eastblunt

    congratulations boys, i’m so proud 🙏🏾👏🏾

    View image on Twitter
  54. 18 minutes ago

    😂 How Can You Not Love This Guy?

    B/R Football

    @brfootball

    Never change, @KMbappe 🙌

  56. 5 minutes ago

    Lloris, WYD?

    Crazy mistake kept final interesting (🎥US Only)

    Telemundo Deportes

    @TelemundoSports

    ¿El oso de la Copa del Mundo? ¡Grosero error de Lloris y se acerca en el marcador! 4-2

  57. 2 minutes ago

  58. 2 minutes ago

    🇺🇦 | 🇭🇷@H45HEM

    You have done us all proud! You surprised the world. I adore this team. You are still better than 30 other teams in this tournament. Keep your chins up. Your are still Champions to me. @HNS_CFF

  59. 27 minutes ago

    Is Subosic Injured?

    Ed Malyon

    @eaamalyon

    Is Subasic still injured? If so, probably fair to say he, y’know, shouldn’t have played and failed to dive for two goals so far

  61. 32 minutes ago

    Lloris…What?!

    Out of nothing, Croatia given a lifeline! A backpass to Lloris is routine, Mandzukic closes him down and Lloris inexplicably tries to dribble past the striker…who gets a toe on the ball and diverts it in!

    CRO sub: Rebic off, Kramaric on

  62. 2 minutes ago

    Tats⚡️🇫🇷@therealtats

    Best ever! Merci Bleus! France World Cup Champions! 🇫🇷

  63. 2 minutes ago

    France 3 Centre-VdL

    @F3Centre

    ON EST CHAMPIONS DU MONDE !!! 🇫🇷🏆🇫🇷🏆🇫🇷🏆

    WE ARE THE 2018 WORLD CUP WINNER 🇫🇷🏆🇫🇷🏆🇫🇷🏆 equipedefrance https://www.instagram.com/p/BlQoZyqnOmO/?utm_source=ig_twitter_share&igshid=xcl0uhllk2ax 

  64. 6 minutes ago

    Mbappe Seals World Cup for France ⚡

    Croatia beaten 4-2 in wild final (🎥US Only)

  66. 34 minutes ago

    68′ – GOAL!

    France 4-2 Croatia Mario Mandzukic 69′

    Andrew Gaffney

    @GaffneyVLC

    I honestly believe Croatia dug their own grave by underestimating France and assuming that they were destined to win the World Cup with their arrogant songs.

  67. 2 minutes ago

    Roy Nkosi 🇲🇼@roynkosi

    Having won it in 1998, Didier Deschamps now wins the @FIFAWorldCup as a coach @FrenchTeam @equipedefrance

  68. 2 minutes ago

    Bradley Nalliah@BradNalliah27

    Still was a great run from A small country with so much of passion and pride!! Will never forget that moment when Perisic equalised 🙌🏻💯

  69. 36 minutes ago

    France Running Riot!

    Great run from Hernandez down the left, it’s worked infield to Mbappe and he takes a touch before drilling it hard and low from 25 yards – and finding the bottom corner past a wrong-footed Subasic. 4-1 to France!

    Jimmy@EntireDesign_

    Golden Boy.

  71. 23 minutes ago

    One. Goalless. Game.

    B/R Football

    @brfootball

    Don’t want this to end 🔥

  72. 2 minutes ago

    ghost@redblackio

    Bravo Croatia! Hrvatska played the best, most beautiful football.

  73. 2 minutes ago

    Ivana Banović@Ivana_Banovic

    Congratulations France but you didn’t deserve this win ✌🏽
    Croatia 🇭🇷 you made us all proud guys! You are champions to us

     · Republic of Croatia
  74. 38 minutes ago

    64′ – GOAL!

    France 4-1 Croatia Kylian Mbappe

 

