Grant buys emergency equipment in Northern Michigan

Firefighter's helmet, protective gear and equipment

DENTON TWP., Mich.– Counties across Northern Michigan can now better protect residents, thanks to a grant from the Department of Agriculture’s rural development.

Denton Township and the city of Grayling will receive grants totaling more than $50,000.

The money will go towards buying emergency equipment for first responders to help in serious situations, such as fires and medical emergencies.

Officials say the new equipment will improve responses immensely and are appreciative of the grant.

