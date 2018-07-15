Jaguar escapes at New Orleans zoo, goes on killing rampage

Posted 10:03 AM, July 15, 2018, by

A jaguar in the wild in Brazil (Getty Images/Joe McDonald Photo)

NEW ORLEANS, La. (CNN) — A New Orleans zoo shut down for the day after a jaguar escaped its habitat and killed six other animals.

Audubon Zoo said the 3-year-old male jaguar, named Valero, was spotted outside his enclosure by a zoo employee prior to the zoo opening for the day.

Valero killed four alpacas, one emu and a fox. Three other animals were injured.

Kyle Burks, vice president and managing director for the zoo, said at a news conference that Valero was sedated by a team of veterinarians and the animal was returned and secured in his area. No humans were injured.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s