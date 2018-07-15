× Jaguar escapes at New Orleans zoo, goes on killing rampage

NEW ORLEANS, La. (CNN) — A New Orleans zoo shut down for the day after a jaguar escaped its habitat and killed six other animals.

Audubon Zoo said the 3-year-old male jaguar, named Valero, was spotted outside his enclosure by a zoo employee prior to the zoo opening for the day.

Valero killed four alpacas, one emu and a fox. Three other animals were injured.

Kyle Burks, vice president and managing director for the zoo, said at a news conference that Valero was sedated by a team of veterinarians and the animal was returned and secured in his area. No humans were injured.