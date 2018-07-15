Kirk Cousins 7-on-7 football tournament

Posted 12:16 AM, July 15, 2018, by , Updated at 12:17AM, July 15, 2018

HOLLAND, Mich. -- Minnesota Vikings quarterback, Kirk Cousins, hosted his annual 7-on-7 high school football tournament at Hope College on Saturday.

After a year of changes both personally and professionally, Cousins said it still means so much to him to give back to the West Michigan  community.

"Well i think it's fun for me to stay connected to the high school football here. Obviously my years in Holland Chrisitan, playing football meant so much, " the new dad added. "With a son now it's been a lot of fun and a lot of change, but I have started to think about someday my son being a part of these football camps and that puts a whole new perspective on it."

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • Michael

    Candace is the best you have!!!! She appears extremely intelligent and obviously gorgeous. I turn on channel 17 news every morning before work just to see her deliver news.

    Reply