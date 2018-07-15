Kirk Cousins 7-on-7 football tournament

After a year of changes both personally and professionally, Cousins said it still means so much to him to give back to the West Michigan community.
"Well i think it's fun for me to stay connected to the high school football here. Obviously my years in Holland Chrisitan, playing football meant so much, " the new dad added. "With a son now it's been a lot of fun and a lot of change, but I have started to think about someday my son being a part of these football camps and that puts a whole new perspective on it."
1 Comment
