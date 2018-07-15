× Michigan named one of the ‘Best Places to Retire’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– The mitten state is getting some national recognition, as it’s being named one of the best places to retire.

According to a report from BankRate.com, Michigan comes in at #14.

The study looked at the cost of living, taxes, healthcare, crime and well being.

Michigan took #4 for cost of living and snagged the #12 spot for taxes.

Its lowest scores were: well-being and healthcare coming in at #32.

Weather came in at the lowest with a placement of #40.