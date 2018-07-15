Suspect identified in State Police shooting in Missaukee County

Posted 7:13 PM, July 15, 2018, by , Updated at 07:19PM, July 15, 2018

HOUGHTON LAKE, Mich.– Police have identified Douglas Robert Sawyer, 32,  as the man who allegedly shot a Michigan state trooper during a traffic stop in Lake Township on Friday afternoon.

Courtesy: Michigan State Police

According to Michigan State Police, the trooper was shot several times after he stopped the vehicle with four people inside. They say one of them ran off after firing at the trooper. They later determined Sawyer died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police say Sawyer had prior arrests for home invasion, drug crimes and weapon violations. He was also  in violation of parole and had three warrants for his arrest for home invasion, criminal sexual conduct and child neglect.

The trooper, who was not identified, sustained non-life threatening injuries and is resting at home.

2 comments