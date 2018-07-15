× The Grand Rapids Balloon Festival kicks off July 19th

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– Thursday kicks off the 5th Annual Grand Rapids Balloon Festival.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. at Ah-Nab-Awen Park in Grand Rapids and then changes to Hudsonville Fairgrounds for the rest of the weekend.

Thursday, July 19th

AH-NAB-AWEN PARK

220 Front Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504

6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Friday, July 20th & Saturday, July 21st

HUDSONVILLE FAIRGROUNDS

5235 Park Avenue, Hudsonville, MI 49426

Friday: 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday: 1 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Tickets only cost $5.

This year’s proceeds will go towards the Children’s Miracle Hospital, Helen Devos Children’s Hospital, and the West Michigan Veterans Coalition.

To purchase tickets just search the event on eventbrite and you’ll be entered for a free balloon ride.