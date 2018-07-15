The Grand Rapids Balloon Festival kicks off July 19th
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– Thursday kicks off the 5th Annual Grand Rapids Balloon Festival.
The event will begin at 6 p.m. at Ah-Nab-Awen Park in Grand Rapids and then changes to Hudsonville Fairgrounds for the rest of the weekend.
Thursday, July 19th
AH-NAB-AWEN PARK
220 Front Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
6 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Friday, July 20th & Saturday, July 21st
HUDSONVILLE FAIRGROUNDS
5235 Park Avenue, Hudsonville, MI 49426
Friday: 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Saturday: 1 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Tickets only cost $5.
This year’s proceeds will go towards the Children’s Miracle Hospital, Helen Devos Children’s Hospital, and the West Michigan Veterans Coalition.
To purchase tickets just search the event on eventbrite and you’ll be entered for a free balloon ride.