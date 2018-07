× Train & Hall and Oates at Van Andel Arena Tonight

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Music fans, listen up! The famous duo Daryll Hall and John Oates are playing with the band Train tonight at Van Andel Arena.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for a concert that is surely going to be memorable starting at 7 p.m.

The bands are co-headlining this one so there’s no need to worry about which group is the opener.

Tickets start at $50 and can range up to as high as $130.