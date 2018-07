× Traverse City restaurant makes list of ‘Best Burgers in the US’

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich.–¬†TripAdvisor went through millions of reviews and opinions throughout the past year and ranked ‘Slabtown Cafe and Burgers‘ 5th on the list.

The restaurant serves up to 800lbs of burger daily.

Plus, the restaurants signature burger is the “Slabtown Special” which is a double burger with American cheese, lettuce, grilled onions and their secret ‘slabtown sauce’.