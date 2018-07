× Two hurt in Ottawa County crash

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police say two people were hurt after a 2 vehicle crash in Ottawa County over the weekend.

It happeened around 3:15 p.m. on M-231 near Lincoln in Robinson Township.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, one of the vehicles involved pulled into the path of the other. The crash happened nearly head on and trapped two of the people inside one of the vehicles. Both were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.