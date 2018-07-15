× Voice your opinion on Enbridge’s Line 5

STRAITS OF MACKINAC, Mich.– You have a chance to share your opinions after Enbridge has asked the state for permission to add more supports to its controversial Line 5 pipeline.

The pipeline runs under the Straits of Mackinac.

Enbridge found several gaps in the support system during an inspection last year and now the company wants to install another 48 anchors to the pipeline.

Officials say it’s from strong underwater currents *pushing sediment out from under the supports.

The DEQ approved a permit for a couple dozen anchors earlier this year.

If you’d like to give your opinion on the project, you can head to the DEQ’s website.