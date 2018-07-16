$500k emergency flooding proposal approved in Barry County

BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — The Barry County Board of Commissioners approved a $500,000 budget to help residents near Barry County lakes whose homes where damaged by flood water.

The Barry County Drain Commission worked with engineers and attorneys to come up with a short-term solution for the flooding.

The solution entails pumping out a goal of 300 million gallons of water through two local farmer’s irrigation fields and using M-43 as a shelter to act as a dike and alleviate flooding in these areas, according to a Barry County Drain Commissioner.

The neighbors agreed to the use of heavy machinery and hoses in their yards and the county will work on passing out permits to each of those residents.

The project is expected to last as long as three to five years and they are hoping to remove a foot and half of water by labor day.