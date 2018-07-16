Amazon website hitting snags on ‘Prime Day’

Posted 4:49 PM, July 16, 2018, by

(AP) – Amazon’s website has run into some snags on its much-hyped Prime Day.

Shoppers clicking on many Prime Day links Monday got only an abashed-looking dog with the words, “Uh-oh. Something went wrong on our end.”

It wasn’t clear how widespread the outage was, and an Amazon spokesman didn’t immediately respond to an email.

Shoppers took to social media to complain that they couldn’t order any items. It’s a particular embarrassment for Amazon, on the shopping holiday it created that has become one of its busiest days.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s