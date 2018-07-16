American Airlines to fly nonstop from GR to Miami starting in December

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Who wants to go to Miami, Florida for Christmas?

The Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR) announced Monday morning that American Airlines will begin nonstop air service from Grand Rapids to Miami starting December 19.

There will be one daily trip to and from Miami. Tickets are now on sale.

The flight from Grand Rapids will be at 6:05 a.m. and will return to GRR at 12:48 a.m.

The flight will be the 25th nonstop destination from GRR and will be the 8th city in Florida.