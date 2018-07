× Former WMU basketball player sentenced for armed robbery

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – A former Western Michigan University basketball player from Muskegon was sentenced Monday for an armed robbery where a student was killed.

Joeviair Kennedy was sentenced Monday to a minimum of 17 1/2 years in prison for armed robbery and felony firearms.

Jacob Jones, 19, was killed in an off-campus apartment in December 2016 during an apparent robbery. Jordan Waire was convicted of Jones’ murder and was sentenced to life in prison last month. Investigators had said that Waire and Kennedy burst into Jones apartment demanding money and marijuana. Waire and Kennedy had been teammates in school in Muskegon.

