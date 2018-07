Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAM on the Green outdoor concert series returns for its tenth season, and there's a hot lineup of bands from all across the Midwest coming to perform.

Thursday nights will be filled with free outdoor live music, dancing, food trucks, and a cash bar. In addition to the music, the museum will be open late as part of Meijer Free Thursday.

Performances are held outdoors on the Museum Terrace and will take place rain or shine.

Here's a lineup of the performers coming to Grand Rapids this year: