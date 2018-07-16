× Grand Rapids seeking next class of police recruits

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The City of Grand Rapids is looking for their next class of police recruits.

The deadline to apply for membership in the next Grand Valley State University Police Academy is Tuesday, September 7. To apply, click here.

Police recruit candidates are officially hired by the city and get a starting annual salary of $45,000/year. The academy begins at GVSU on April 29, 2019.

All applicants have to pass the civil service exam and meet all Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards minimum licensing requirements, including being 18 years old or older, be a U.S. Citizen, have a high school diploma or GED, have no felony crimes and be of good moral character. Click here for more on the standards.

If you have other questions, call the GRPD Community Engagement Unit at 616-456-3301 or send an email to GRPDrecruiting@grcity.us .