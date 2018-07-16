Honor Michael Sadler & help others at 2nd annual Celebration of Life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One week from today marks the anniversary of Michael Sadler's death. Sadler was an accomplished student and football player at Michigan State University, when a heartbreaking accident claimed his life.

His untimely death spurred many friends and family to create the Michael Sadler Foundation to help his legacy live on. Now the community can honor his life and help others at the same time by attending the Celebration of Life even on Sunday.

The 2nd annual Celebration of Life is happening on July 22 at Atwater Brewery from 12 to 3 p.m.

To purchase tickets, visit Eventbrite.