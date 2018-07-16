Kentwood man searching for stolen motorcycle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENTWOOD, Mich. -- While it’s the perfect weather to go for a motorcycle ride, those who own them want to be on the lookout for thieves. The warning comes a day after a motorcycle was reportedly stolen from a West Michigan apartment complex.

Shawn O’Connor, of Kentwood, had his motorcycle swiped from his carport at Forest Pointe Apartments on Sunday. Now, he wants to raise awareness to others living in the area.

“I actually looked around, to see if someone was playing a trick on me and happened to move my bike, but it was nowhere to be found,” O’Connor said.

That’s when he wasn’t sure what to do and called 9-1-1.

“They sent an officer out to take a report last night or yesterday evening and the officer told me it was more common than we think that the thieves are targeting apartment complexes because the bike's less secure than in someone’s garage.”

O’Connor said he believes the motorcycle was stolen at some point in the afternoon.

“It’s ridiculous, I work hard for my money, I work hard for everything I own, to come out, and for it to be gone.”

He said it’s more common than what people think, knowing others who have had similar experiences.

According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, more than 44,000 motorcycles were stolen in 2017. Most of the thefts occurred in the months of July and August.

While the DMV suggests installing a loud alarm, Shawn O’Conner said he had that. He said the thieves must have not turned the motorcycle on.

“Lock up your bikes, make sure they’re secure, because they’re getting stolen a lot,” he said.

If you have any information that may help O’Conner, call Kentwood Police at (616) 698-6580.