Michigan State introduces Bill Beekman as AD

Posted 1:30 PM, July 16, 2018, by

Bill Beekman

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State has officially introduced Bill Beekman as its new athletic director, giving him the job he has held on an interim basis since early February.

The school held a news conference Monday across the street from its basketball arena. John Engler, Michigan State’s interim president, says he’s confident Beekman will bring “success and honor” to the athletic department.

Beekman took over on an interim basis shortly after athletic director Mark Hollis retired following the sex abuse scandal involving former sports doctor Larry Nassar and just before ESPN reported allegations of sexual assault and violence against women involving Michigan State football and basketball players. The report questioned how the athletic department handled those cases.

Engler appointed Beekman as interim AD on Feb. 5.

