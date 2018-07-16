Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for July 16

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. A celebration of life was happening all weekend long at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum. Many gathered to on what would have been president Ford's 105th birthday.

On Saturday, the Ford family, friends, and the community came together for a wreath laying ceremony, at the president and first lady's resting place, just outside the presidential museum.

When President Ford passed away in 2006, former First Lady Betty Ford started the tradition of the wreath laying ceremony.

After her death in 2011, it's an event the couple's children continue to hold.

After the ceremony, a statue of Betty Ford was also unveiled outside the museum.

2. A big congratulations are going out to the Grand Rapids Football Club Women's Team! They earned a hard fought 4-2 victory over Lasing United on Saturday night in the United Women's Soccer League Midwest Regional Championship game.

They scored three, second half goals; GRFC took a 1-0 lead in the 43rd minute when Samantha Maher scored.

Lansing United scored early in the second half. From there, GRFC took control with another goal from Maher in the 49th minute and two goals from Marti Corby.

The victory propels the ladies to a berth in the National Championship Tournament to be held next weekend in East Lansing.

GRFC is the defending UWS National Champion.

3. The World Cup Final is in the books. Lots of soccer fans are chanting "Vive la France!" after the nation won over Croatia.

here in West Michigan, there was a watch party at the Garage Bar and Grill in Grand Rapids. Hundreds of people came out on Sunday to watch the final match on a 20-foot LED screen. There were even some fans from France, who saw their team beat Croatia 4-2.

Regardless of who people rooted for, organizers say it's all about coming together as a community. This was France's first World Cup win in 20 years.

4. Target is gifting teachers with a special discount this month. The retailer is offering 15 percent off select school supplies, including pens, pencils, and organizational tools.

To be eligible for the offer, teachers can head to target.com/teacherprep to sigh up for a coupon. The site asks for a school email address for verification.

Those without an official email can submit a document such as a school ID card or letter of employment.

The promotion runs through July 21.

5. Amazon's highly anticipated Prime Day starts today! This year's savings event begins at 3 p.m. and lasts 36 hours.

The majority of the sales are going to be on tech, but there's going to be some clothing, apparel, TV's, laptops. There's going to be some non-tech items on sale as well.

However, Amazon is upping its annual membership fee from $99 to $119 in September.