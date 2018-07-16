Police ID Allegan County drowning victim

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Police have identified a man who drowned in a crash on Dumont Lake in Allegan County on Sunday as Gregory Troy Williams of Grand Rapids.

Williams was the passenger of a personal watercraft that allegedly flipped after hitting a wake created by another vessel on the lake.

Once the watercraft flipped, Williams and his son attempted to swim to a sunken island in the lake but when his son made it safely to the area Williams was nowhere to be found.

Marine Patrol searched for four hours before the located Williams’ body in the middle of the lake.

Williams wasn’t wearing a personal flotation device at the time of the accident.

