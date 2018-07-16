× Police search for purse snatching suspect in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. – Wyoming police are asking for help in finding a man who stole a woman’s purse last month.

The robbery happened at the Walgreen’s at 44th Street and Division on June 28.

Police say that the 72-year-old victim was unlocking the door to her vehicle when a white man, with long hair pulled her purse off her shoulder. He is described as being 25-30 years old and was wearing a white baseball cap, gray t-shirt and blue jeans. His bicycle was a black mountain bike.

Anyone with information should call Wyoming DPS at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.