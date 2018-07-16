Residents ask for emergency funding as water levels remain high on Crooked Lake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BARRY COUNTY, Mich. -- After dealing with flooding at their homes on Crooked Lake in Barry County for months, residents are hoping to learn about a solution to their problem Monday.

County officials are planning to ask for emergency funding at the meeting in an effort to work towards lowering the water levels.

At one point, ten of Barry County's lakes were had water levels as high as four feet above their normal levels, according to county officials.

Homeowners in the area have been meeting with the State Department of Environmental Quality to try to come up with a solution.

Officials will present the plan at the meeting and are asking for immediate funding.

FOX 17 will be inside the meeting bringing you the latest updates.