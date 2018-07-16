Smart Shopper Alert: Half-off Grand Rapids Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” tickets

It’s Christmas in July for those who love seeing the The Nutcracker performed by The Grand Rapids Ballet along with live music from the Grand Rapids Symphony.

Starting Monday, July 16 thru July 29, enjoy 50 percent off every pair of tickets you buy for the performance. This discount will be valid for Price Levels 2 and 3 Orchestra only. Click here to so more rules and restrictions.

This years performance dates are Dec. 14-16 & 21-23 at DeVos Performance Hall.

To order tickets online, be sure to use offer code XMASINJULY before selecting the performance date(s).