Spectrum Health’s STR!VE celebrates first year of success

Posted 11:08 AM, July 16, 2018, by , Updated at 11:06AM, July 16, 2018

Spectrum Health is celebrating the first year of STR!VE, offering innovative primary care. Over the past year, many insights have emerged regarding consumer preferences for care, and Spectrum Health is using those insights to improve the patients' experience when it comes to taking care of their health.

Dr. David Rosner reflects STR!VE's first year, and the success its had in the community.

STR!VE focuses on five values to help patients reach their optimal wellness: lifestyle medicine approach, scientific wellness, ongoing wellness education, partnerships and employee benefit.

STR!VE offers members the ability to self-schedule same or next day appointments to see a provider weekdays 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. via a MyHealth account and walk-in service for labs, immunizations and allergy shots (no appointment necessary), eVisits and 24/7 virtual and telemedicine services through MedNow.

With more than 1,000 members, STR!VE is designed to make it easy to be healthy and stay well with a member fee of $159 a year.

STR!VE opened last July at 161 Ottawa Avenue Northwest at the Waters Center.

For more information, visit spectrumhealth.org.

