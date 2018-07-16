Summer beauty essentials

There's still plenty of summer left, so here's a few favorite must-have beauty products from the Morning Mix ladies that they want to share with you!
HSI Professional Straightener and Curler
- 10 piece interchangeable curling wand set.
- Heat balanced micro-sensors that regulate heat.
- Barrels heat up in seconds.
- Comes with heat-resistant gloves.
- Straightener: $39.99
- Curler: $149.99
SoCal Curls- $18.99
- Headband wraps around hair to obtain that natural beach wave look.
- Heat up the headband in the microwave, wrap and tuck in hair, and let it sit for a couple hours.
- Unravel and get instant beach waves!
Dr. Lip Bangs Lip Balm- $7.99
- Chap stick made with all natural ingredients, moisturizing and protecting your lips.
- Tint lips with a touch of color, so there's no need for lipstick.
Lay-n-Go- $25.95
- Cosmetic bag that allows you to lay out all your makeup and brushes in an organized space.
- Easy access, no more digging around in small cramped makeup bags.
- When you're finished, pull the drawstring for immediate clean up and storage.
- Convenient for travel.