Summer beauty essentials

There's still plenty of summer left, so here's a few favorite must-have beauty products from the Morning Mix ladies that they want to share with you!

HSI Professional Straightener and Curler

HSI Glider Original Ceramic Flat Iron Hair Straightener & 2oz ThermalGroover Curler Master Kit - 10 piece set

  • 10 piece interchangeable curling wand set.
  • Heat balanced micro-sensors that regulate heat.
  • Barrels heat up in seconds.
  • Comes with heat-resistant gloves.
  • Straightener: $39.99
  • Curler: $149.99

SoCal Curls- $18.99

  • Headband wraps around hair to obtain that natural beach wave look.
  • Heat up the headband in the microwave, wrap and tuck in hair, and let it sit for a couple hours.
  • Unravel and get instant beach waves!

Dr. Lip Bangs Lip Balm- $7.99

Lip Freak Tints Buzzing Lip Balm - COMPLETE SET

  • Chap stick made with all natural ingredients, moisturizing and protecting your lips.
  • Tint lips with a touch of color, so there's no need for lipstick.

Lay-n-Go- $25.95

Lay-n-Go COSMO (20") : Pink

  • Cosmetic bag that allows you to lay out all your makeup and brushes in an organized space.
  • Easy access, no more digging around in small cramped makeup bags.
  • When you're finished, pull the drawstring for immediate clean up and storage.
  • Convenient for travel.

