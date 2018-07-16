Summer beauty essentials

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's still plenty of summer left, so here's a few favorite must-have beauty products from the Morning Mix ladies that they want to share with you!

HSI Professional Straightener and Curler

10 piece interchangeable curling wand set.

Heat balanced micro-sensors that regulate heat.

Barrels heat up in seconds.

Comes with heat-resistant gloves.

Straightener: $39.99

Curler: $149.99

SoCal Curls- $18.99

Headband wraps around hair to obtain that natural beach wave look.

Heat up the headband in the microwave, wrap and tuck in hair, and let it sit for a couple hours.

Unravel and get instant beach waves!

Dr. Lip Bangs Lip Balm- $7.99

Chap stick made with all natural ingredients, moisturizing and protecting your lips.

Tint lips with a touch of color, so there's no need for lipstick.

Lay-n-Go- $25.95