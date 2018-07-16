Trump calls the European Union a ‘foe’ of the United States

Washington (CNN) — President Donald Trump named the European Union, Russia and China as foes to the United States during an interview at his golf club in Scotland.

“I think we have a lot of foes,” Trump told CBS News in an interview segment that aired Sunday on “Face the Nation.” “I think the European Union is a foe, what they do to us in trade. Now you wouldn’t think of the European Union, but they’re a foe.”

The President added that “Russia is a foe in certain respects. China is a foe economically, certainly they are a foe. But that doesn’t mean they’re bad. It doesn’t mean anything. It means that they are competitive. They want to do well and we want to do well.”

Pressed as to why he first listed the EU as a foe, Trump responded, “No, I look at them all. Look, EU is very difficult. … In a trade sense, they’ve really taken advantage of us and many of those countries are in NATO and they weren’t paying their bills(.)”

The President has spent the past week touring Europe, taking part in a NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium, and later visiting Britain. Trump will take part in a one-on-one summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland, on Monday.