Two people arrested in connection with the death of a child in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. – Two people are have been arrested in the death of a child this spring in Wyoming.

Wyoming police say that they were called to a home in the 2600 block of Longstreet Avenue on March 16 on reports of a one and a half year old child who was not responsive. They found the child had already died.

After investigating, police charged two people Monday in connection with the child’s death. Police say the two people were taken into custody without incident Monday. They have been identified by the prosecutor’s office as Alexander Birkenmeyer and Andrea Todd. They are the parents of Yurik Birkenmeyer, who is identified as the child. The charges they face were not released.

We’ll have more details when they become available.