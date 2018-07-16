Whitecaps’ organist strikes a chord with fans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. -- The West Michigan Whitecaps are celebrating 25 years of baseball this season with some new promotions around the ballpark. That includes the addition of organist, Anne Tuuk.

"It adds an old school, really nostalgia great sound to the whole experience. So I'm enjoying it," she said on Monday night.

Whitecaps co-owner Lew Chamerlin couldn't agree more. "It's like going to Wrigley and other great ballparks. Organ music has been a part of baseball for a very long time so it's a lot of fun."

And Anne added that it's a perfect way to celebrate this big milestone. "Twenty five years is pretty special. They've added a lot to the community and it's kind of a neat whimsical aspect to add to it to help celebrate."

The fans have been just as excited.

"What I really like about it is that we were able to do it right down here on the concourse," Chamberlin smiled. "Everybody can see Anne and chat with her when she's not playing. It really makes it part of the experience."