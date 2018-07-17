2 kids hospitalized, adult injured in Walker crash with semi

WALKER, Mich. — A child is in critical condition and two others injured after a crash between a semi and a truck.

It happened Tuesday morning around 8:30 a.m. near the intersection of Leonard Street and Wilson Avenue.

Police say the driver of a truck failed to yield for the semi and pulled out in front of the semi, causing the crash.

We’re told the impact caused the truck to split.

Police say the driver and one child suffered minor injuries, but a second child was critically injured.

The crash remains under investigation.