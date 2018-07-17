Beach Hazards Advisory issued

Posted 8:11 AM, July 17, 2018, by , Updated at 08:12AM, July 17, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - It may seem like a nice day for the beach, but some areas are under a Beach Hazards Advisory Tuesday for strong waves.

Beaches along Lake Michigan in Berrien, Van Buren, Allegan and Ottawa County will see three to five foot waves throughout the day, as well as strong structural and longshore currents.  Rip currents are possible.

The beaches with the most potential of seeing problems are North Beach in South Haven and Holland State Park.

The advisory is expected to expire Tuesday night.  For the latest Lake Michigan forecast, click here.

