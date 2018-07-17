× Car/motorcycle crash in Walker partially closes intersection

WALKER, Mich. — Kent County Dispatch Authority says the Wilson Avenue/Leonard Street intersection is blocked off, following a serious-injury accident involving a motorcycle and a car.

It happened around 7:55 p.m. Tuesday. Dispatchers say Walker Police are handling the crash scene and investigating.

FOX 17 has a reporter on the scene, who says at least one person was taken from the scene by ambulance.

Kent County dispatchers say Leonard Street is blocked eastbound at Wilson.

There’s no word yet how the crash occurred.