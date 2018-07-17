City of South Haven increases fees for short-term rentals

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. -- Some changes are coming for property owners along the lakeshore who rent out their homes during the summer months.

City leaders in South Haven voted to adopt two new amendments to the city's short-term rental ordinance.

The annual fee to rent out your home is increasing from $20 to $200. Attached condos will also be included under the short term rental ordinance.

We've been following this story for weeks now, with residents have packing the city council meetings.

Some feel these rentals are growing out of control, while city officials say this is just the first phase of changes.

The city manager says the planning commission is still working through other possible changes to the ordinance.

