Crash closes Walker intersection, sends people to hospital

Posted 9:27 AM, July 17, 2018, by , Updated at 11:38AM, July 17, 2018

WALKER, Mich. — The roadway is now back open following a crash in Walker Tuesday morning.

It happened near the  intersection of Leonard Street and Wilson Avenue. According to Walker police, the semi involved was carrying a load of wheat and had a green light through the intersection. The Chevy Silverado was traveling west on Leonard when it was struck by the semi.

FOX 17 photos show a pickup that had torn in half, and a damaged semi was parked down the street.

The crash was first reported around 8:30 a.m.

 

