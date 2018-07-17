Crash closes Walker intersection, sends people to hospital

WALKER, Mich. — The roadway is now back open following a crash in Walker Tuesday morning.

It happened near the intersection of Leonard Street and Wilson Avenue. According to Walker police, the semi involved was carrying a load of wheat and had a green light through the intersection. The Chevy Silverado was traveling west on Leonard when it was struck by the semi.

FOX 17 photos show a pickup that had torn in half, and a damaged semi was parked down the street.

The crash was first reported around 8:30 a.m.