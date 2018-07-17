Deyonta Davis headed to Kings in trade

CHICAGO, IL - MARCH 07: Deyonta Davis #21 of the Memphis Grizzlies dunks against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on March 7, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
CHICAGO, IL - MARCH 07: Deyonta Davis #21 of the Memphis Grizzlies dunks against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on March 7, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
SACRAMENTO, Cal — The Sacramento Kings and Memphis Grizzlies have agreed to a trade that will send Deyonta Davis from Memphis to Sacramento.
Davis, who played one season at Michigan State, averaged 5.8 points, 4 rebounds and 15.2 minutes in 62 games last year with the Grizzlies.
Davis helped lead Muskegon high school to the class A boys basketball state championship in 2014 and won Michigan’s Mister Basketball award in 2015.
Ben Mclemore is going with Davis to the Kings along with a 2021 2nd round draft pick and cash considerations, in exchange the Grizzlies will receive Garrett Temple.