Deyonta Davis headed to Kings in trade

SACRAMENTO, Cal — The Sacramento Kings and Memphis Grizzlies have agreed to a trade that will send Deyonta Davis from Memphis to Sacramento.

Davis, who played one season at Michigan State, averaged 5.8 points, 4 rebounds and 15.2 minutes in 62 games last year with the Grizzlies.

Davis helped lead Muskegon high school to the class A boys basketball state championship in 2014 and won Michigan’s Mister Basketball award in 2015.

Ben Mclemore is going with Davis to the Kings along with a 2021 2nd round draft pick and cash considerations, in exchange the Grizzlies will receive Garrett Temple.