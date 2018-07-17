DNR hosting bear hunting clinics in Cadillac

Posted 9:17 AM, July 17, 2018, by

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The state Department of Natural Resources is hosting a series of bear hunting clinics over the next few weeks.

The programs are scheduled for July 29, Aug. 5 and Aug. 11 at the Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center in Cadillac.

Experienced hunters and DNR educators will explain the basics of bear hunting. Among them are habitat, gear, stand placement, baiting, rules and regulations, carcass care and hide care.

The cost is $30 and includes lunch and door prizes donated by the Michigan Bear Hunters Association.

It’s part of the DNR’s Outdoor Skills Academy , which offers instruction, gear and hands-on learning for a range of outdoor activities at locations around the state.

Other upcoming classes will deal with photographing birds, archery, hiking, downhill skiing and snowboarding.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s