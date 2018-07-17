Double-fatality crash closes M-40 near Hamilton

HEATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police say two people are dead and three others injured, following a crash in Heath Township, near Hamilton.

Allegan County Sheriff’s deputies are on the scene, along with state troopers. The county’s Central Dispatch tells FOX 17 that M-40 will be closed for “quite a while”, both north- and south-bound, between 128th Avenue and 134th Avenue.

There was no early word what caused the crash, which happened around 4:30 p.m.

Police are asking motorists to find an alternate route, while the crash is cleaned up and investigated.

