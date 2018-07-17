Foodies get ready, Restaurant Week GR is just one month away

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Restaurant Week GR is less than a month away, and it's the perfect opportunity to try some of the city's best foods.

Over 60 restaurants in the Greater Grand RApids Area will provide some of their best dishes and lower prices for people to try.

New this year, Restaurant Week GR will offer three options and price points:

Two courses for $15 per person (available lunch and dinner)

Two courses for $25 per person (dinner)

Chef’s Choice for over $25 per person (dinner)

Another new dining option is also available this year called “Chef’s Choice”, which will allow for additional chef creativity at select participating locations.

Restaurant Week GR will take place August 8-19.

For a full list of participating restaurants, visit restaurantweekgr.com.