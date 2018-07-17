Former Athens teacher charged with computer sex crime, lying to police

Posted 4:33 PM, July 17, 2018

LEROY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A former Athens Area Schools teacher accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student is facing charges.

Tyler David Millward, 29, was arrested in Leroy Township July 13, according to the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi (NHBP) Police Department.

The department says in a release Millward has been under investigation for the alleged relationship with the student since January.

He was charged Monday with one computer sex crime charge and three counts of lying to police.  The first charge involved using a computer to communicate with another person to commit third-degree criminal sexual conduct, officials said.

Other details about the case were not released because the investigation is ongoing.

Millward faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted on all counts and is scheduled to be back in court July 24.

