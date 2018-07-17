Grand Rapids Balloon Festival, July 19-21

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

No matter what age you are, seeing a hot air balloon is pretty cool. Come and see balloons of every shape, size and color at the 2018 Grand Rapids Balloon Festival.

On Thursday night from 6-10 p.m. people can come to Ah-Nab-Awen Park for live music, a Balloon Walk, food trucks, caricatures, henna tattoos and more fun activities.

Then on Friday and Saturday, the festival will be at Hudsonville Fair Grounds. The weekend will feature 13 hot air balloons, Cookies and Canvas, inflatables, carnival games, face painting, magicians, and food vendors.

There will even be helicopter rides, for an additional cost of $35.

The festival will be from 5-9 on Friday, and 1-9 on Saturday. Admission for those two days will cost $5.

For a complete event schedule, visit grandrapidsballoonfestvial.com.