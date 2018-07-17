× Kids awarded with trip to Sky Zone alongside Kent Co. law enforcement

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Multiple law enforcement agencies across Kent County came together yesterday to make the day of kids throughout the community.

A bunch of officers and sheriffs deputies took more than 100 kids to Sky Zone in Grand Rapids Monday.

It’s all part of the company’s ‘Staycations’ initiative which gives officers free passes to handout to kids in the community.

Deputies from both the Kent and Ottawa county sheriff’s office took part in addition to officers from several cities across our area.

If you are wondering, the passes are given to children who go above and beyond in their community.

The Grand Rapids Police Department posted these photos on Facebook showing just how much fun everyone had.