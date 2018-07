Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- The Junior Judo National Championships took place at the Devos Place in Grand Rapids on July 8th and 9th.

Several Olympians were on hand for the event, including 1964 Judo bronze medal winner James Bregman who was promoted to 10th degree black belt at the championships. Also in attendance were 1980 Olympian Jesse Goldsetin and 1988 Olympian Steve Cohen.

Judo teaches many important lessons, including respect for your opponent.