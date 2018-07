FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police are investigatingĀ several thefts happening over the last few weeks.

The thefts occurred from several vehicles in the areas near East Broadway and US-31, as well as Quarterline and Hile Road in Muskegon County’s Fruitport Township.

Police say one arrest was made, but more thefts have been reported since then.

Authorities advise drivers to lock up their vehicles and remove any valuables, including loose change.